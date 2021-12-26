Ghana: Covid-19 Jabs Won't Be Compulsory but Will Be Required to Access Government Facilities - Health Minister

26 December 2021
The government is considering a health policy that would make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory.

When this policy becomes operational, people who refuse to take the vaccine cannot access government facilities and higher-order services.

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, who disclosed this at the Ministry's press soiree in Accra to mark the end of the year, said nobody would be compelled or forced to take the vaccine against their will when the policy becomes effective but they would need to be vaccinated fully before they could enter government premises.

He added that the policy would also affect government schools as no pupil or students would be forced to take the jab but without it, one cannot enter the classroom or lecture hall.

On the Omicron variant, he said the cases Ghana has recorded were not severe but called on Ghanaians not to take things for granted and continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols to limit the spread of the virus in the country.

On the importation of the booster vaccines, he said currently the government concentration was on the need to vaccinate every Ghanaian to help contain the spread of the virus, adding that the country needed to achieve those purposes before thinking about the booster vaccines.

