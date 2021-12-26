Africa: PM Abiy Expresses Condolences On Passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

26 December 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today has expressed sadness at the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Archbishop Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away on Sunday in Cape Town at the age of 90.

Prime Minister Abiy has extended condolences to the people and government of South Africa.

"I join other world leaders in expressing my sadness at the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who has been the embodiment of the struggle for liberation. Ethiopia sends its condolences to the people and government of South Africa," the premier twitted.

Desmond Tutu rose to global prominence as a leader of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, struggling against a political and social system of minority rule that he saw as cruel and unjust.

Amid a violent and turbulent time, Tutu was known for his sermons calling for non-violent action. He was awarded The Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

