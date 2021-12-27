South Africa: Remembering Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

26 December 2021
Graça Machel Trust (Johannesburg)

Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world - Desmond Tutu.

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu. Photo Credit: UN/The Elders.

The Graça Machel Trust joins Africa in mourning the passing of Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Tutu Family on this devastating loss. Archbishop Tutu will be remembered as a social rights activist, a source of wisdom, moral authority and deep empathy who stood for all that is right and just. The principles of justice, equality and freedom have been the hallmark of his existence.

He fought to reject abuses of power and called for peace - both during apartheid as well as in post-apartheid South Africa, earning him the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 - a full decade before the formation of a democratic South Africa. The nobility of his life's work, his steadfast and influential voice for the voiceless serves as an inspiration to the Graça Machel Trust, our networks, and the millions of women and children on the continent whose lives we aim to impact.

The Archbishop taught the world to embrace the concept of "human invaluableness" and believe in community and unity. As we remember Archbishop Tutu, an African icon, we can only honour his memory by working to build a world of equality, peace and justice.

May His Soul Rest in Peace.

