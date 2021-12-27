Rwanda: 4,600 Violate Covid-19 Guidelines On Christmas

26 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Liesse Niwe

A total of 4600 people across the country have been caught violating the Covid-19 guidelines on Christmas day, December 25.

According to the Rwanda National Police (RNP) Spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera these include people who held social gatherings, people who did not put on their face masks properly among other violations in place.

"There were also 1,100 people who violated curfew hours across the country" he added.

According to the latest statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on December 20, parties, wedding receptions and any other related forms of celebrations are prohibited, curfew is at 10 pm, all bars in the city of Kigali close at 8 pm and welcome only vaccinated clients.

There were no fatal accidents recorded on the day, which marked three days in a row with no fatal accidents in one week, he said, adding that there were some cases of assault in the Eastern and Northern Province, where in Ngoma District someone injured another while drunk. Similar incidents were recorded in Kirehe and Musanze districts.

Kabera urged Rwandans to safely celebrate the New Year next week, while respecting all the Covid-19 guidelines in place, avoiding drinking and driving, among other safety measures.

"For instance, we have seen very many people who go to bus stations when they are going to travel for the festive season, we urge them to plan early and travel early to avoid overcrowding the bus stations because when overcrowding the stations they cannot social distance, it is even hard to find buses which leads them to spending the night there," he added.

