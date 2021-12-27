Malawi: DCs and CEOs Ordered to Re-Submit Their Cvs to Their Parent Ministry

25 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

In what could be loosely interpreted as rubble clearing, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has ordered all District Commissioners (DCs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of city and municipal councils to re-submit their curriculum vitae (CVs) for updating.

The ministry's Principal Secretary (PS) Richard Hara, in a brief memo dated December 23, 2021, gave the DCs and CEOs up to yesterday, December 24, 2021, to send in their CVs.

"I therefore request you to send your CVs to Chrissie Kamuyambeni by 24th December, 2021, via email [email protected] and Richard Hara at [email protected]," says Hara in his memo to the concerned DCs and CEOs.

However, the PS does not specify the action the ministry would take on DCs and CEOs who may have failed to comply with the order.

