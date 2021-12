Tunis/Tunisia — 242,610 COVID-19 jabs were administered on December 25, the 8th national intensive jab day, in 355 centres nationwide, the Health Ministry said Saturday evening.

The region of Sfax recorded the largest number of jabs given with (20,262), followed by Nabeul with 19,243, while in Tataouine only 2,182 were administered.

The 8th national intensive jab day was dedicated to all persons aged 12 years and above to receive the first, second or third dose.