Tunisia: OTE Organises Days of Support for Development in Tunisia, Feb. 4-5 in Brussels

26 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Office of Tunisians Abroad (OTE) will organise on February 4-5, the days of support to development in Tunisia in Brussels, Belgium.

The event will see the participation of several Tunisian investors and businessmen and seeks to encourage them to invest in their country in order to contribute to its economic development, according to an OIT press release.

The advantages offered by the support structures and the investment opportunities in the regions will be presented during these days.

Foreign currency transfers by Tunisians living abroad reached 6.7 billion dinars up to last November against about 5 billion dinars in the same period last year.

