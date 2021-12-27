Rwanda/Senegal: Senegal to Land in Kigali On December 31st for Afcon Camp

THE SENEGAL national team will arrive in the Rwandan capital of Kigali on Friday, December 31st, 2021 for residential training ahead of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

Coach Aliou Cisse named a formidable 27-man squad last week for the tournament and they will begin preparations in Dakar before flying to Rwanda.

Notable among the 27 players selected for the competition is Liverpool talisman Sadio Mane as well as Napoli skipper Kalidou Koulibally and Chelsea's safest pair of hands Edouard Mendy.

The Teranga Lions, who are ranked number one in Africa will play two friendly games in Rwanda with one being against the Amavubi.

Senegal are paired in Group B of the 2021 AFCON alongside Guinea, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Senegal's full squad that will be in Rwanda is:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea FC, England), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennais, France), Seny Timothy Dieng (Queen Park rangers (England);

Defenders: Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern Munchen, Germany), Saliou Ciss (AS Nancy Lorraine, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (SS Napoli, Italy), Pape Abdou Cissé (Olympiacos FC, Greece), Abdou Diallo (PSG, France), Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna FC, Italy), Abdoulaye Seck (Royal Antwerp Football Club, Belgium), Fodé Ballo Touré (AC Milan, Italy), Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace, England);

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr (Metz FC, France), Pape Guèye (Olympique de Marseille, France), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City FC, England), Idrissa Gana Guèye (PSG, France), Moustapha Name (Paris Football Club, France) , Mamadou Loum Ndiaye (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Joseph Lopy (FC Sochaux, France);

Forwards: Sadio Mané (Liverpool FC, England), Ismaila Sarr (Watford Football Club, England), Bamba Dieng (Olympique de Marseille, France), Keita Baldé Diao (Cagliari, Italy), Habib Diallo (RC Strasbourg, France), Boulaye Dia (Villarreal CF, Spain), Famara Dièdhiou, Alanyaspor, Turkey), Mame baba Thiam (Kayserispor, Turkey).