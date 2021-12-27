Rwanda/Senegal: Senegal to Land in Kigali On December 31st for Afcon Camp

27 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

THE SENEGAL national team will arrive in the Rwandan capital of Kigali on Friday, December 31st, 2021 for residential training ahead of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

Coach Aliou Cisse named a formidable 27-man squad last week for the tournament and they will begin preparations in Dakar before flying to Rwanda.

Notable among the 27 players selected for the competition is Liverpool talisman Sadio Mane as well as Napoli skipper Kalidou Koulibally and Chelsea's safest pair of hands Edouard Mendy.

The Teranga Lions, who are ranked number one in Africa will play two friendly games in Rwanda with one being against the Amavubi.

Senegal are paired in Group B of the 2021 AFCON alongside Guinea, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Senegal's full squad that will be in Rwanda is:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea FC, England), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennais, France), Seny Timothy Dieng (Queen Park rangers (England);

Defenders: Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern Munchen, Germany), Saliou Ciss (AS Nancy Lorraine, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (SS Napoli, Italy), Pape Abdou Cissé (Olympiacos FC, Greece), Abdou Diallo (PSG, France), Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna FC, Italy), Abdoulaye Seck (Royal Antwerp Football Club, Belgium), Fodé Ballo Touré (AC Milan, Italy), Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace, England);

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr (Metz FC, France), Pape Guèye (Olympique de Marseille, France), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City FC, England), Idrissa Gana Guèye (PSG, France), Moustapha Name (Paris Football Club, France) , Mamadou Loum Ndiaye (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Joseph Lopy (FC Sochaux, France);

Forwards: Sadio Mané (Liverpool FC, England), Ismaila Sarr (Watford Football Club, England), Bamba Dieng (Olympique de Marseille, France), Keita Baldé Diao (Cagliari, Italy), Habib Diallo (RC Strasbourg, France), Boulaye Dia (Villarreal CF, Spain), Famara Dièdhiou, Alanyaspor, Turkey), Mame baba Thiam (Kayserispor, Turkey).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X