Rwanda Premier League Postponed As Amavubi Start Camp

THE RWANDA premier football league has been postponed so that the national football team 'Amavubi' plays a series of friendly matches against Guinea and Senegal between January 2 to 6, 2022.

Guinea and Senegal are in Group B of the Africa Cup of nations that will be held in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February 2022.

FERWAFA Secretary General, David Iraguha said that there is a possibility of a third match between Amavubi and Guinea.

"We want to play friendly matches to test our team against the best in the league. So far there are two matches lined up but there is a possibility of a third match. We will confirm that soon," he said.

The league will resume on January 9, 2022.

