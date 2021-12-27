Ghana: U.S. Donates 1.7 Million Doses of Pfizer Vaccines to Ghana

Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Minister for Health (Right) receiving the vaccines from US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan

Ghana has received another 1.7 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines from the United States of America, bringing the total number of doses received from the US government under COVAX to 7 million.

The donation forms part of 1.2 billion vaccines to be donated by the US government worldwide.

The US government has already donated 350 million doses of COVID-19 including nearly 100 million doses to 43 countries in countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

At a short ceremony to present the vaccines to Ghana, the US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan hinted the US government had already given $580 million to support the work of multilateral partners to help end the pandemic and strengthen public health systems.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Minister for Health, who received the vaccines on behalf of the Government of Ghana said the government had sunk a lot of resources to contain the spread of the virus in the country and urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the situation and take the COVID-19 jab.

He also urged Ghanaians to observe the COVID19 protocols, especially during this festive season to contain the spread of the virus in the country.