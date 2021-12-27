Tunisia: INLCTP Publishes Guide for Reintegration of Victims of Trafficking in Persons

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Authority to Combat Trafficking in Persons (INLCTP) published a guide for the reintegration of victims of trafficking in persons in Tunisia, which includes the main guidelines for the support of these persons, without discrimination based on colour, gender, age, religion and social, ethnic, political or regional background.

The guide also includes preconditions for for supporting victims of trafficking towards integration, including urgent protection and security measures, in view of a set of mainly recommended elements such as the victims' psychological, health and material situation.

This support guide provides victims of trafficking in persons with the possibility of safe accommodation pursuant to Organic Law No. 61 of 2016 on "preventing and combating trafficking in persons and helping victims identify whether they are exposed to any form of exploitation."

It further provides for family accommodation and alternative or institutional accommodation in one of the housing centres belonging to governmental structures or civil society organisations.

With regard to victims of trafficking among schoolchildren, the guide stipulates the enrolment or re-enrolment of pupils in primary and secondary schools in coordination with the locally competent child protection delegate, the anti-trafficking authority and the local education authorities, as well as re-enrolment in secondary schools, colleges and universities in coordination with the INLCTP and the relevant structures.

Besides, measures were taken in this guide to help reintegrate victims of trafficking suffering from a disability, under Law 216/61, which considers that mental or physical deficiency constitutes a situation of vulnerability. The concerned persons require special care for their reintegration according to programmes set up by State structures and civil society organisations.

The reintegration of foreign victims of trafficking in persons was also included in this guide. They enjoy mechanisms of support, follow-up and evaluation by the authority and all the stakeholders according to the victims' specific needs.

A National Referral Mechanism (NRM) for Victims of Trafficking in Persons in Tunisia was launched recently at the initiative of the INCLTP with the support of the European Council and the contribution of Switzerland and Norway, as well as numerous countries and civil society organisations.