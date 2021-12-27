Algeria: Strong Participation of Algerian Diplomacy in 2021

Algiers — Algerian diplomacy, the keystone of the new Algeria, has strongly participated, in 2021, in several activities following its redeployment on the African and Arab levels to contribute to the resolution of crises, particularly in Libya and Mali.

Since independence, Algerian diplomacy has played an important role in resolving international and regional crises and conflicts, relying on a number of foundations and principles that represent its foreign policy, namely the constancy of its positions, non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, and the settlement of conflicts through peaceful means.

After a period of stalemate, the redeployment of Algerian diplomacy and its return to the forefront has become an undeniable reality, under the leadership of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who entrusted the portfolio of Foreign Affairs and the National Community abroad to the seasoned Ramtane Lamamra.

Regarding the Libyan question, Algerian diplomacy has repeatedly reiterated its position in favor of a political settlement in this neighboring country, through a Libyan-Libyan dialogue and its rejection of any foreign interference, calling on the various parties to work for the building of legitimate and united institutions.

As part of its efforts to get Libya out of its rut, Algeria hosted in late August the ministerial meeting of Libyan neighboring countries, held for two days.

Regarding the Malian file, Algeria has consistently called for the acceleration of the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, resulting from the Algiers Process, with a view to reaching lasting stability in this country.

Last August, Ramtane Lamamra, in his speech at the closing of the 17th session of the Algerian-Malian bilateral strategic committee, co-organized with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop, who was visiting Algeria at the head of a large delegation Abdoulaye Diop, reiterated Algeria's commitment to the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali, through constant dialogue with all parties

For his part, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has stressed to the Malian delegation "Algeria's unwavering commitment to fulfill its role as leader of international mediation and through its chairmanship of the monitoring committee responsible of the implementation of this agreement."