Egypt: Sisi Directs Govt to Provide Support for Reclaiming 400,000 Feddan in Toshka

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to rapidly provide support for reclaiming some 400,000 feddan in the Toshka 4 in Aswan governorate.

Sisi's directives came while he was inaugurating a number of land reclamation projects in the desert area in Toshka on Sunday 26/12/2021.

The president explained the State seeks to add more reclaimed lands to reduce the country's wheat imports by 500,000 tons .

He also instructed the ministries of electricity and agriculture and all bodies concerned to expedite the process of reclaiming these lands to become cultivable as soon as possible.

MENA