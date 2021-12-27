Egypt: IDSC Says Egypt Always Acts to Support Refugees

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) has, in a report, underscored non-stop efforts to support refugees in Egypt.

Unlike in other host countries, refugees in Egypt do not live in camps, rather in urban areas in Greater Cairo and Alexandria, the report said on Sunday 26/12/2021.

The file of the refugees is back on the front burner with many of them suffering on the Belarus-European border, in Tigray region of Ethiopia and in Afghanistan, not to mention the Syrians who had fled their country due to the conflict there.

The IDSC report said that Egypt has allowed over 65,000 Arab displaced students a chance to study in government schools the same way as Egyptian students are treated.

Also refugees in Egypt are offered health services equal to native Egyptians, the report added, noting that the refugees are included in the comprehensive health insurance system of Egypt.

It is this policy of integration that attracts many refugees to settle in Egypt, the report stressed.

In November 2021, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and the UN launched a platform for refugees, the IDSC reminded, noting that this is part of a government initiative that also included the UN and development partners meant to mobilize resources to achieve long-term sustainable development gains for the refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers.

It is a move that aims to boost social integration in host countries, the report stressed.

The report pointed out that the total number of refugees worldwide reached about 30.5 million in June 2021, 86 percent of whom are now settling in developing countries.

Developed countries host only 14 percent of the refugees worldwide, the IDSC report noted.

MENA