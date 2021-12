President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued directives to name a traffic axis in Toshka after late premier Kamal el Ganzouri. The step comes in recognition of his efforts in the Tosha project in Aswan, the president said on Sunday 26/12/2021.

Ganzouri and his team had conducted a study, which proved that the project will be of great importance to the Egyptian state, Sisi said while opening development projects in Aswan.

MENA