Egypt: Russia's Investments in Egypt Hit U.S.$8 Billion in 2020, Says Amb.

Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said on Sunday 26/12/2021 that Russia's investments in Egypt amounted to 8 billion dollars by the end of 2020.

The volume of trade exchange between Egypt and Russia hit 3.3 billion dollars from January to September 2021, the ambassador said in a press conference.

Egypt will be the guest of honor of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held in June 2022, he said.

Borisenko added that the Covid-19 pandemic had badly affected the Dabaa nuclear power plant, but the work will undoubtedly resume in this project, which will attract seven billion dollars worth of Russian investments.

He pointed out that his country exported large quantities of Sputnik vaccines to Egypt this year, noting that the vaccine technology will be transferred to Egypt to be manufactured at a production capacity of 40,000 vaccines.

Russia and Egypt have high-level cooperation in the field of combating international terrorism and information security, the ambassador noted.

He also referred to the convergence of viewpoints between Egypt and Russia to support the unity of Libya's territory and combat terrorism.

MENA