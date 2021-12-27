Egypt: Sisi Says Treated Water From Bahr El Baqr Plant Used in Sinai Reclamation Project

Work is underway to reclaim lands in Sinai before the end of 2022, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has said.

Speaking during the inauguration of a Toskha reclamation project on Sunday 26/12/2021, Sisi said treated water from Bahr el Baqr Plant is used in irrigation in North and Central Sinai.

It is a triple treatment process at the station, which came into effect only two months ago and produces 5.6 million meters of treated agricultural waste water, the president made it clear.

The government is acting to cultivate 500,000 feddans in Sinai, Sisi said, noting that this project should turn the peninsula into a land suitable for agriculture and life.

Once completed, this project should secure a decent life for 100,000 families, the president said.

All obstacles will be eased in order to complete the project before 2022, he added.

Agricultural waste water is collected at the Bahr el Baqr station and treated in accordance with standards of the World Health Organization (WHO) to be suitable for use in land reclamation, the president explained.

High salinity levels could be suitable with some cultivations and not suitable with others, Sisi said, adding that's why groundwater is mixed with highly saline water.

He touched upon a plan to reclaim some 2.5 million feddans to secure food products. This could cost up to 450 billion pounds as estimated by the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, the president noted.

MENA