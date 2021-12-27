Egyptian Tourism Authority Hosts Ukrainian Press Delegation to Promote Egypt's Tourism

26 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Tourism Authority hosted an Ukrainian press delegation that included representatives of a number of Ukrainian media and press outlets in order to visit Egypt's tourism attractions.

In statements, Head of the central department of international tourism sector at the authority Maged Abu Sedira said that the hosting comes within the framework of the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry's strategy to promote Egyptian tourism destinations.

They visited the cities of Cairo, Aswan, Luxor and Hurghada.

Ukraine comes within the most important countries to Egypt in tourism field as the Ukrainian tourists were the first to visit Egypt after resuming tourism to Egypt in July 2020.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

