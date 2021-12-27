Egypt: Sisi Thanks Bodies Overseeing Implementation of Toskha Projects

26 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi thanked on Sunday 26/12/2021 bodies overseeing the implementation of national projects in Toskha, an area located in Aswan governorate.

The president was pleased with the level of cooperation among the different ministries to implement the Toskha projects, to which about 90 companies are contributing.

By October 2022, all the ventures, currently under construction, will have become productive to meet food needs in Egypt, Sisi said during the inauguration of one such project.

He talked about agricultural industrialization factories that deal with crops from reclaimed lands, noting this is only one part of the plan.

There is also the lining of canals to secure water, Sisi said, noting that this is the job of the State to do.

The government studies the plans and secures resources, while the Armed Forces regulate the projects in coordination with national companies, the president explained. It is a joint action, he noted.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

