Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Thirteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central Region.

Out of these, three patients are from Quarantine Centers and ten patients are from Testing Stations in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, twenty-one patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, a 75 years old patient from the Central Region has passed due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,658 while the number of deaths has risen to 73.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,886.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

26 December 2021