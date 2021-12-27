Uganda: Mayiga to Police - "Focus On Criminals Not Those Dressed in Red"

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga has asked the government to release opposition supporters who were apprehended following the recent spate of killings in the Greater Masaka sub region that left many people dead.

Mayiga made the remarks during the celebration of Christmas at Kitovu Cathedral in Masaka City where he was joined by other dignitaries including the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga.

The Katikkiro who consoled the people of Greater Masaka who lost their loved ones lashed out at the police for arresting people dressed in red instead of focusing on the thieves and other criminal gangs that have been causing mayhem in the area.

"We ask the police to intensify their efforts and arrest thieves and all the other criminals. We don't want police to only arrest those dressed in red. If there are those dressed in red, police respond as quick as possible but we want police to arrest the criminals who have been terrorising the people to ensure that Buganda is back on top," he said.

He tasked government to tell the country the cause of these killings and employ technical skills while conducting investigations to ensure that these murderers are brought to book.

"We want to know the truth and the motive of the machete -wielding men who have been murdering people since 2017 in various districts. There are those who have been arrested but also we don't know much regarding their issues," he said.

Opposition MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya were arrested on allegations of masterminding the attacks which left 26 people dead.

The two legislators are still in prison.

Mpuuga called upon the citizens to join hands so that the country is liberated from hands of President Museveni.

"We need to find the solution to our problems because there are a lot of things that are going on. We need to liberate this country," he said.