Nigeria: Looting Spree As Fire Guts Abuja Next Cash & Carry

Abuja — Looters are presently having a free day as the famous shopping mall, Next Cash & Carry located in Jahi district of Abuja is engulfed in fire.

The cause of the inferno that razed the entire mall could not be immediately ascertained.

A pall of smoke bellowed from the scene when the mystery fire engulfed the mall on Sunday just before noon.

Several goods valued at billions of naira were burnt in the inferno.

However, the fire also provided a leeway for looters, who stormed the mall and looted many household goods like mattresses, electronics, groceries among others.

At the time of filing this report, the fire was still raging as efforts to put it under control were ongoing.

The spokesman of the Federal Fire Service, SF Ugo Huan, urged the Public to take note of the fire and avoid that route.

More to follow..