Egypt Offers Condolences to Bangladesh Over River Ferry Accident

26 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt offered on Saturday 25/12/2021 its condolences over the death of a number of people in Bangladesh after a massive fire had erupted through a crowded river ferry in early Friday.

As many as 39 people had died and 70 others injured in the accident.

In a press release, Egypt's Foreign Ministry offered its condolences to the families of the deceased and also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

Egypt also expressed its support to the Bengaladeshi government and people.

