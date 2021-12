President Abdel Fatah El Sisi signed a decree ratifying law No.160 for the Year 2021 allowing the minister of finance to issue guarantees necessary for EgyptAir to obtain an EGP 5 billion long-term finance loan from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and Banque Misr.

The decree was published in the official Gazaette on Sunday26/12/2021.

MENA