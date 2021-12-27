Egypt Pushes for Further Coop. With Friendly States in 2021 - Int'l Coop. Ministry

Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat attended the meetings of many joint higher committees representing sisterly Arab countries and other friendly nations during 2021.

In addition to the meetings of the joint higher committees with Jordan,Libya, and South Sudan, this year has also seen the convening of Egyptian-Jordanian-Iraqi coordination committee, which signaled the rise of a new regional bloc.

Moreover, theIntergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic and Scientific and TechnicalCooperation between Ukraine and Egypt convened for its 8th session earlier this

month in Cairo where Mashat and First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko signed thecommission protocol.

The two ministers have also inked a joint cooperation agreement on Standardization between the State Enterprise "Ukrainian Research and Training Center forStandardization, Certification and Quality" and the Egyptian Organization

for Standardization and Quality.

They have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the State Space Agency of Ukraine and the Egyptian Space Agency for cooperation in space and the peaceful

uses of outer space.

The minister took part in the meetings of these joint committees, as an effective tool of economic diplomacy for deepening economic and developmental cooperation with friendly states, in pursuance of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to strengthen cooperative ties with these nations.

MENA

