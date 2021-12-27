Egypt: Communications Minister Chairs 25th Session of Arab ICT Ministers Council

26 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Communications and Information Technology Minister Amr Talaat chaired on Sunday 26/12/2021 the meeting of the 25th session of the Arab ICT Ministers Council via videoconference, organized by the Secretariat General of the Arab League.

Talaat stressed the importance of improving the efficiency of the digital information infrastructure to be one of the most important axes for the Arab joint action, mentioning that Egypt pumped massive investments to raise the efficiency of the digital information infrastructure.

These investments resulted in doubling the average fixed internet speed in Egypt by more than nine times, as well as the improvement of mobile phone services provided to citizens, Talaat noted.

The minister pointed to the ICT Ministry's efforts to link 32,500 government bodies with fiber-optic networks and participate in the presidential initiative of Decent Life.

He pointed to the growth of the start-up and entrepreneurship sector in Egypt, citing the establishment of seven Digital Egypt Creativity Centers.

During the meeting, he called for discussing how to maximize the benefit of innovation using information technology in the Arab region to increase the value of the region's inputs in the global supply chains.

The minister congratulated Oman on choosing Muscat as the Arab digital capital for 2022.

