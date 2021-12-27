Egypt: Winter 2022 Tourism Campaign Launched

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has launched an online campaign to promote the Egypt's top travel destinations for winter 2022.

The social media campaign, 'Sunny Christmas' will target tourists from France, Germany, Italy, Russia, UK, Ukraine and US.

Amr el-Kady, head of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, said the campaign coincides with Christmas and New Year celebrations in Western countries.

The campaign also promotes domestic tourism, encouraging Egyptians to stay at the resorts, he added.

The short film for the campaign highlights archaeological and natural elements of Egyptian tourist destinations, el-Kady said.

Lamia Kamel, assistant minister of tourism and antiquities for marketing and promotion, said that the campaign was launched on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

The ministry is keen to use modern promotional means to reach a larger number of people around the world, Kamel added.

Suzanne Mostafa, director general of planning and follow-up and head of international campaigns at the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority, said promoting tourism through social media, supported with videos and written content, is an essential part of the ministry's marketing strategy.