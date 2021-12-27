Africa: Egypt Keen On Advancing Ties With African States - FM

26 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday 26/12/2021 stressed the Egyptian state's firm tendency to give political priority to advancing and developing relations with African countries, in light of historical ties, common strategic interests, mutual respect and joint benefit.

Addressing a meeting of the permanent committee for the follow-up of Egyptian-African relations, the top diplomat called for coordinating and boosting national efforts to continue the active movement on the African arena and promote bilateral relations with the various countries and continental regions in areas of common priority.

The Foreign Ministry gives priority to facilitating the access of national companies and private sector institutions to the African markets, as well as raising the rates of trade exchange and economic cooperation with the African countries, Shoukry said.

He also stressed Egypt's commitment to continuing training and capacity-building courses offered to African cadres in the various fields within the framework of solidarity and desired integration.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X