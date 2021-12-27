Africa: Egypt Keen On Advancing Ties With African States - FM

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday 26/12/2021 stressed the Egyptian state's firm tendency to give political priority to advancing and developing relations with African countries, in light of historical ties, common strategic interests, mutual respect and joint benefit.

Addressing a meeting of the permanent committee for the follow-up of Egyptian-African relations, the top diplomat called for coordinating and boosting national efforts to continue the active movement on the African arena and promote bilateral relations with the various countries and continental regions in areas of common priority.

The Foreign Ministry gives priority to facilitating the access of national companies and private sector institutions to the African markets, as well as raising the rates of trade exchange and economic cooperation with the African countries, Shoukry said.

He also stressed Egypt's commitment to continuing training and capacity-building courses offered to African cadres in the various fields within the framework of solidarity and desired integration.

MENA