Nigeria: Boxing Day - Mother, Daughters Die in Sagamu-Benin Expressway Accident

27 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

A woman and her two daughters were confirmed dead in an accident involving a Howo truck and a Ford jeep at old MRS filling station, Itako, Ijebu Ife, on the Sagamu-Benin expressway on Sunday.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Mr Akinbiyi noted that the accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. and was caused by excessive speed on the part of the Ford jeep driver who ran into the truck.

The TRACE spokesperson added that four people were involved in the accident, saying that three persons died.

"The Ford jeep was on its way from Lagos to the Eastern part on vacation when it rammed into a stationary Dangote truck from behind due to excessive speed and loss of control.

"The husband of the woman stays overseas and the driver was employed as the family driver.

"The driver is at the police station," he said.

He explained that the accident involved a Howo truck with registration number WW 630 XA and a Ford jeep marked AKD 311 HH.

Mr Akinbiyi noted that the remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of Gosheng Hospital, Ijebu Ife, by operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

He said that the vehicles involved had been taken to Ijebu Ife divisional police station.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased, advising drivers to avoid excessive speed and dangerous driving, particularly during the harmattan season.

