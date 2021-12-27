Western Sahara: Associations Call for Revealing Fate of Young Sahrawis Abducted By Moroccan Occupier

27 December 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shahid Hafed — The Association of the Families of Sahrawi Prisoners and Disappeared and the Committee of the Mothers of the 15 Sahrawi abductees, has called in a joint statement, the United Nations to put pressure on the regime of the Moroccan occupier, in order to reveal the fate of these young people since the year 2005.

According to the statement issued on Saturday, the demands came during the celebration of the 16th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of 15 young Sahrawis on 25 December 2005, following the intervention of Moroccan navy forces off the Atlantic Ocean, on their boats using live ammunition.

The statement recalled that after their arrest, the Moroccan occupation authorities transported them from the occupied cities of Boujdour and El Aaiun to the Moroccan city of Agadir to the headquarters of the Moroccan navy and then sent them to a different secret detention centers, adding that "they are still victims of enforced disappearance without the Moroccan state charging them or presenting them to the Justice".

The Association and the Committee condemned, in the joint statement, the continuation by Morocco "of its abduction operations of our children and their arrest in a secret place of detention, deprived of all their rights".

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X