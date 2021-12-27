Zimbabwe: ZimParks Gets Tech to Monitor Pangolins

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority's (ZimParks) quest for digital conservation received a major boost with a donation of modern technologies from a local company.

It is expected that a modern first protocol on receiving and assessing live ground pangolin that was donated by the Tikki Hywood foundation will boost their wildlife rescue and rehabilitation drive. The foundation's founder Lisa Hywood said, "Today is an historic occasion, marking yet another world first step for pangolin conservation, led by Zimbabwe.

"As a nation, we have recognised this endangered mammal and its environmental importance, and we have come together as conservation partners to design and implement expert solutions to a growing global concern," she said.

"We appreciate the support of ZimParks in accepting these First Responder Handbooks, the Pangolin Boxes, and supporting our launch of mobile applications that will help law enforcement in their role of securing justice for wildlife in Zimbabwe."

Zimparks director for finance and administration Mr Precious Mhaka received the donation on behalf of the organisation.

He thanked the donors for boosting their efforts and pledged ZimParks' commitment towards wildlife conservation.

"Wildlife conservation encompasses many actions. One such action, is the collaboration between private stakeholders and the mandated authorities in this global battle against illegal wildlife trafficking," said Mr Mhaka.

He said for ground pangolins particularly, the Tikki Hywood foundation and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority have been working hand in glove to lead the conservation initiative for this species in Africa.