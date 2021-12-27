Zimbabwe: President Mourns Accident Victims

President Mnangagwa yesterday paid condolences to the families of the five people who died in an accident involving a Mutare-bound bus and a fuel tanker and prayed for a quick recovery to those who have been hospitalised after sustaining burns.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa paid tribute to Sirizani Butau who was burnt while trying to rescue people who were trapped in the wreckage.

"On behalf of our nation, Government and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to families and relatives who lost their beloved ones in yesterday's horrific traffic accident along the Harare-Mutare highway involving a passenger bus and fuel tanker.

"As we all grieve over the tragic loss of lives in that traffic incident, we again remind each other to exercise extreme caution as we travel to various destinations during the Christmas and New Year break," said President Mnangagwa.

He cautioned motorists not to get carried away by the gradually improving road network in the country being spearheaded by the Second Republic under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.

"Our gradually improving highways and trunk roads should never be an excuse for reckless behaviour by any road user, in the process endangering or even hurting others," he said.

The Head of State and Government paid tribute to Mr Butau for his heroic act in rescuing some passengers trapped in the bus despite the fact that he was endangering himself.

"In wishing speedy recovery to all those recuperating from injuries and burns from this horrific traffic accident, I am heartened by the life-saving and public spiritedness shown by other road users and communities who witnessed the fatal mishap. In particular, I was struck by the outstanding bravery of one of our citizens, Sirizani Butau, who defied personal safety to help with the rescue effort, in the process sustaining several burns and injuries.

"Without him and many others who rose to the occasion, many more lives could have been hurt or even lost.

"Our nation honours such great deeds which should never go unnoticed and uncelebrated. Indeed those deeds cultivate and impart great compassion to our nation, thus confirming our humanity as a people."

Five people died in the accident while 25 are still hospitalised.

Meanwhile, police have released names of three accident victims while the remaining two need forensic examination for identification.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the three are Delan Ndoro, Rufu Zambezi and Admire Mandeya.

"With reference to the Zimbabwe Republic Police press statement issued on December 25, 2021, police report that initial comprehensive investigations on the accident have revealed that the total number of people involved is 71 instead of the initially reported 65," said Ass Comm Nyathi.

"The Beta bus was carrying 69 passengers while the Pathera Logistics Fuel Tanker had two people. Another 66 people were injured while the death toll remains at five (5). Forty one people were treated and discharged while 25 are still hospitalised."

Ass Comm Nyathi said two other deceased persons were burnt beyond recognition and would need forensic tests.

He said the whereabouts of the driver of the bus, involved in a collision are yet to be known.

"Meanwhile, the owner of Beta buses Mr Muganda has offered to assist police to locate his driver Philip Chiringo who disappeared from the scene after the accident.

"Police are still conducting investigations into the unfortunate fatal road traffic accident," he said.