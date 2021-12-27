Kenya: NTSA to Dispatch Driving Licenses, Logbooks Through Posta

27 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — In a bit to bring services closer to the public, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will from 2022 start distributing its public documents including driving licenses and logbooks to the public through Postal Corporation of Kenya.

An agreement between the two firms has already been signed by NTSA Director General George Njao and PCK head Dan Kagwe.

Christopher Wanjau, the director incharge of motor vehicle registration and licensing said the exercise will not roll out immediately because of logistical issues but assured that everything was already put in place.

The services will come with charges. "It will depend with the distance. If you want to collect your license in Garissa the charges will definitely be high compared to someone in Nyandarua or Nakuru," an official from Posta explained.

NTSA has been on the spot over the issues related to its services and now it believes it's now taking services closer to Kenyans.

"We are moving towards the implementation of the same day service delivery directive by the president" explained the Njao

In 2019, the road safety agency to its services to Huduma Centres across the country.

"This has decongested both our head and regional offices beside ensuring that clients receive quality services," the Director General Mr George Njao explained in the past.

He further indicated that the public will also be able to monitor and truck the documents because it will be system controlled.

