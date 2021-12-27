Ghana: Glorious Temple Worship Center Set to Stage Mega 31st Night Service

The 'mother' of all 31st Night Cross Over church services will be held at the Glorious Temple Worship Center at Nungua-Barrier in Accra.

Themed "It's Your Time," the half-night service to be held at the church auditorium would be used to climax activities of the year and seek God's mercy into next year.

Speaking ahead of the service, Rev. David Dadzie said the theme was divinely chosen to renew the faith of Christians across the country.

In reference to Psalm 119:26, he said, Christians must have the assurance that God was working for their good at all times.

"There is nothing like a chosen time or praying for something to happen in future. The time is now and everything would work according to God's plan," he said.

He urged members of the church and residents within Nungua and its environs to troop to the church to witness and share in God's blessings.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its related issues, the Lord has been merciful unto us and we need to join hands to end the year and begin another with much more blessings," he stated.

He also urge Christians to remain steadfast in the Lord as there were greater things that would happen in their lives in all aspects.