Ghana: AIT Holds 17th Graduation Ceremony

The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT), a leading technology-focused private university held its 17th Graduation Ceremony last Saturday in Accra.

This batch's graduation class comprised of five PhDs, 17 PhD Candidates, 13 Masters, and 116 Bachelor's with the total number of PhDs graduated at AIT continuing to grow exponentially.

To date, AIT has graduated nine batches of PhDs since 2016 bringing the total number to 54 in the fields of Engineering, Business Administration, Education, and Information Technology.

In a statement released by the University, this achievement spotlights a tremendous success not only in the history of the University but also in the annals of private university education in Ghana.

The Chairman of AIT Board of Trustees Professor Edward Ayensu, in his address to the reported that efforts in all the directions towards the mission to deliver quality university education and facilitate cutting-edge research work at this University were proceeding according to plan.

He thus assured the Congregation, and all stakeholders, that AIT would not relent in its efforts to ensure the full fulfillment of that vision.

On his part, President of AIT Professor Clement Dzidonu,outlined among other things, great strides by the university in improving its academic programme offerings as well as its enrollment on these programs considerably.

He highlighted that AIT is currently doing Ph.D. research work in Engineering, Information Technology, Education, and Business Administration with an enrollment of a number of the academic and senior administrative staff of almost all the public and private universities in Ghana.

He underscored how achieving such a feat within the span of ten years is nothing short of an academic marvel given the fact that AIT has successfully offered, run, and graduated students on an internationally benchmarked Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree program within a context where the Ph.D. per capita of Ghana is extremely low.

He also encouraged the graduating class to avail themselves and make the best of all opportunities that may come their way after their graduation.

He assured those planning to pursue graduate studies at either the Master's or the Ph.D. level of an enriched academic life and experience at AIT, should they choose to enroll with their Alma Mater.