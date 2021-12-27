Ethiopia: Koica, AU, Afenl Ink MOU to Tackle Covid-19 Pandemic

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), African Union (AU) and African Field Epidemiology Network Limited (AFENL) signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to implement a project titled Republic of Korea (ROK's) COVID-19 Comprehensive Assistance Program: Contribution to Africa CDC's Effort to Combat COVID-19 in Africa.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, KOICA stated that the aims of the project is to provide 4.5 million USD in grants between October 2021 to August 2022 to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine deployment and build capacity of health care workers in five members' states of the African Union.

The African continent has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of August 7th 2021, the 55 AU member states have reported over six million confirmed cases, 175,878 deaths, and 6,082,655 recoveries.

Despite the proliferation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the African continent, fractured health institutions and limited access to vaccines are deterring Africa's recovery from the pandemic.

As of October 2021, 6 percent of the total African populations were fully vaccinated, compared to 40 percent of high-income countries. The required standard of health institutions and logistical challenges, acquiring COVID-19 vaccines poses a serious problem to combating the pandemic in the continent.

To solve the existing challenges, ROK's COVID-19 comprehensive assistance program primarily aims to invest in capacity building of health care workers to improve COVID-19 vaccine uptake in Africa.

According to the release, the key goals of the project are including, developing training modules to support the capacity building in selected Member States, building capacity for health workers in selected member states, procuring high demand items like vaccination accessories and medical supplies linked to capacity building, and supporting operationalization of the Africa CDC Partnership for Vaccines Manufacturing (PAVM).

In addition, the project will, furthermore, target 5 member states based on vaccination rates and demand of services, and support basic infrastructure of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers through provision of cold storage facilities, tents, computers, thermometers, and vaccination materials.

AFENL will be the main implementing partner, responsible for procurement assistance, personnel dispatch, and finance management. Other implementing partners will be chosen through open tenders or internal processes. This COVID-19 comprehensive assistance program upholds ROK's partnership with the African Union and aims to alleviate institutional burden of African countries from the pandemic.

KOICA Ethiopia office would like to recall that around 12.3 million USD has been mobilized to support Ethiopia Government's COVID-19 response plan.