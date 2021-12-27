Nigeria: ... Police Arrest 3 for Attempted Looting

The police in the Federal Capital Territory have arrested three persons who attempted to loot at NEXT Cash and Carry supermarket while it was on fire on Sunday morning.

Daily Trust had reported that in a video widely circulated online, some people were seen pushing carts which they used to move out the suspected stolen items.

However, in a statement, the FCT Police command through its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said there was no successful case of looting at the popular supermarket.

Adeh explained that officers and other security agents responded swiftly to the scene in order to put out the fire and prevent looting from the supermarket.

She also said investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The police spokesperson listed those arrested as: Ali Audu, 18; Yahaya Yunusa, 20 and Sahabi Abubakar, 20.