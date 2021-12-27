Nigeria: Kidnappers of Security Operative in Abuja Demand N20 Million Ransom

The abductors of an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abaji Area Council of Abuja are demanding N20 million to set him free.

Daily Trust had reported that gunmen attacked the DSS operatives' office and abducted one of them, but spokesman of the service denied the report.

A reliable source, who confided in our reporter on Sunday said, contact was established with the abductors two days after the abduction.

"They (DSS) are still negotiating with them despite their (abductors) insistence on the N20 million ransom," he said.