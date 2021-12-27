Nigeria: NPFL - Enyimba Pip Rangers As Remo Stars Shock Heartland

Premier League giants, Enyimba have maintained their impressive start under manager Finidi George following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Enugu Rangers in the oriental derby at the Ifeanyiubah Stadium, Nnewi in matchday 2 of the Nigeria Professional Football League yesterday.

With the game looking to end in a stalemate, Emeka Obioma broke the hearts of Rangers to score the decisive goal two minutes from time. The Aba giants are now unbeaten in five games in all competitions this season.

In the same vein, NPFL new boys, Remo Stars have continued their good start to the season to shock Heartland with a 3-0 victory at home. Okpe has now scored three goals in two league games this season.

In Ibadan, champions Akwa United were unable to get the maximum points as they were held 1-1 by Shooting Stars. Utibe Archibong put the visitors in front a minute before the half-hour mark after he was teed up by captain Friday Ubong.

But their hopes of making 2 wins from 2 games failed as Ayo Adejubu restored parity for the hosts on the stroke of 90 minutes.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United recorded their first win of the season courtesy of a 1-0 win against Kwara United.

Mohammad Zulkifilu nodded home the winner in the fifth minute from Daniel Itodo's long throw-in.

In Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma's Rivers United recorded the biggest win of the day thrashing Katsina United 3-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Rafiu Ishaq netted the opener from the spot in the 28th minute before scoring his brace in the 58th minute while Charles Akuneto scored the third four minutes later.

Four-time champions Kano Pillars were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Lobi Stars in Kaduna, while the encounter between Nasarawa United and Gombe United ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wiki Tourists earned a valuable 1-0 away win against Niger Tornadoes in Minna while Abia Warriors pipped Sunshine Stars 1-0 with Paul Samson netting the only goal of the game in the 28th minute.