Nigeria: 2023 Elections - Yiaga Tasks Youths On Participation

A civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, has tasked young Nigerians to show interest in the law-making process in the country.

The Director of Programmes of the group, Cynthia Mbamalu, said that the presidential election should not be the only focus of the youths in 2023, adding that other arms of government like the National Assembly, House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly should be.

She spoke at the Incredible Youth Music Festival organised by the group with support from UKAID in partnership with TASCK.

The festival hosted over 200 young people from various local government areas, tertiary institutions in Lagos state as part of activities to enhance the "Not Too Young To Run" agenda.

Mbamalu reiterated that the National Assembly is the only arm of government that can checkmate the president and that if the youths have no voice at the red and green chambers, they cannot question the decisions and policies of the president.

"For us as an organisation, we are looking for new ways to get young people to keep making demands; to get the system working because if we do not speak or take part in the conversation and make those demands, the system will not work for us," she said.

She urged the youths to get more involved in politics by making their numerical advantage count.

"The question is; would we be able to turn our numerical strength into that political power to influence the political outcome in 2023?

"Because if we cannot influence the outcome, then our numbers mean nothing.

"Moreover, as young Nigerians, we need to realize that we are going to stay longer in this country," she added.