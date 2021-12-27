Uganda: Bobi Wine Calls for Forgiveness, Unity As We Usher in 2022

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has expressed concern that many of his party members, including MPs, have had Christmas while under incarceration.

Speaking to the media shortly after Christmas prayers at Our lady of Good Counsel Catholic Parish Church in Gayaza, Kyagulanyi vowed not to give up until these who were arrested in connection with the spate of murders in the Greater Masaka are released unconditionally.

"We are brethren. Let's work together, let's unite, let's interact with one another, let's forgive one another and also let's pray for one another," said Kyagulanyi.

He called upon different religious leaders and churches to pray for the peace as Ugandans usher in 2022.

For those in jail, Kyagulanyi said they will continue to fight for their freedoms.

"We are celebrating Christmas but many of our members have been abducted. Others were murdered while others are still in prison without any crime. Their only crime is supporting National Unity Platform. We continue to pray for them. We continue to demand for their unconditional release," he said.