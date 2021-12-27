Nigeria: Army Arrests IPOB Leader in Enugu Community Raid

Enugu — The Nigeria army said they have arrested a notorious leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network, identified as Godwin Nnamdi in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

In a statement, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the leader was arrested when troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security agencies, conducted a raid in Nkanu.

Meanwhile, some community sources who spoke with newsmen said that soldiers of the Nigerian Army sacked Akpawfu Community in trying to carry out a raid.

According to them, soldiers invaded the community on the night of Christmas Eve, December 24 2021, while residents were still observing nativity church services and arrested over 50 youths.

They recalled that several youths had been missing since the previous military invasions in June and early July.

Nwachukwu, however, said that the raid was part of the Exercise Golden Dawn the Nigerian Army in the South-east.

"The IPOB leader was arrested during joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpawfu Forest in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday, December 25, 2021" Nwachukwu said in the statement.

He noted that during the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a firefight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.

"Troops recovered various items including one AK-47, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7.62mm Special, one handset amongst others.

He explained that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, while commanding the troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their area of responsibility.

Meanwhile, Nwachukwu has failed to confirm or deny reports that several youths have been killed in the community.

As of the time of filing this report, members of the Akpawfu community are taking refuge at Amagunze and other neighbouring communities.