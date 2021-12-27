Kenya: Infotrak Poll Places Raila Ahead of Ruto As Preferred President of Choice

Nairobi — A survey conducted by research and consulting firm, Infotrak has placed Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga as the preferred president of choice at 33 percent followed by Deputy President William Ruto who scored 32 percent.

The poll conducted between December 17 and 22 among 1600 respondents indicates a 12 percent loss for DP Ruto who scored 44 percent during a similar period last year.

It's also a 20 percent gain for Raila who scored 13 percent in 2020 with Angela Ambitho, Infotrak's CEO attributing the increase to his official declaration to run for President.

DP Ruto received the highest support in Central Kenya at 42 percent compared to Raila who scored 16 percent while in Nairobi they had 32 percent and 28 percent respectively.

Thirty three percent of the respondents further listed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as their preferred of their choice compared to ODM which was listed by 32 percent of the respondents.

Twenty eight percent of those interviewed said they were not aware of the existence of OKA.

The poll further revealed that 52 percent of the respondents want OKA dissolved and support either Raila or Ruto compared to 20 percent who opposed the move.

Of all those who want OKA dissolved, 55percent want Odinga supported by the OKA principals while another 45 percent want Ruto to be supported.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi was listed as the ideal OKA principal who should be considered for a runningmate position (46 percent) followed by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka(46pc), Kenya African National Union (KANU) boss Gideon Moi(11pc) and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula(3pc)