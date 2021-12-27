Tunisia: Covid-10 - Over 34,000 Vaccines Administered On Dec.26

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry said 34, 654 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on December 26.

Figures show 5,774,360 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 4,313,595 who got two doses and 1,460,765 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

The overall number of vaccines administered till this date reached 11,871,309. The number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book appointments grew to 7,564,656.