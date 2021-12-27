Southern Africa: Egypt Condoles With S. Africa for Death of Desmond Tutu

Egypt has expressed deep sorrow for the death of Desmond Tutu, the honorary archbishop of South Africa.

A Nobel Peace Prize winner, Tutu passed away Sunday at the age of 90.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said Monday that Tutu was undoubtedly a bright symbol of the struggle against the apartheid regime worldwide. He was an anti-apartheid and human rights activist, the statement said, adding he will always be remembered for his fight against racism and for the values of democracy and freedom.

Egypt condoles with the government and people of South Africa for the death of Tutu, whose peaceful struggle against apartheid and racism will always be a source of inspiration for all world peoples, the statement noted.