Egypt: Gamea - Ministry Keen On Transferring Advanced Chinese Technology to Egypt Industry

27 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea asserted that the ministry was keen on transferring the advanced Chinese technology to the Egyptian industry.

She was speaking at a signing ceremony of two agreements between Egypt Giushi Motors Company and China's Shandong Corporation for Heavy Industries in the fields of trucks manufacturing, motors and fuel stations.

She said such agreements are part of the ministry's plan to expand the local industry along with the state's policy of using e-friendly vehicles in light of the current presidential initiative to replace old vehicles with new ones operating with clean fuel.

Gamea pointed out that the ministry was keen on offering all possible help to Egyptian factories to increase the local components in the Egyptian industries and reduce imports.

She made it clear that signing such agreements would enhance the policy of using clean energy and back the state's orientation towards adopting the green economy along with introducing new technologies, underlining the importance of enhancing trade exchange between the two countries and establishing exhibitions for Egyptian products in China.

Board Member of Giushi Motors Company Khaled Giushi signed the agreement for the Egyptian side, while the deputy president of Shandong Company signed for the Chinese side.

Chinese Ambassador in Cairo Liao Liqiang, Chairman of Giushi Company MohyEl Din El Giushi and Assistant Minister for Constitutional Liaison attended the signing ceremony.

