Egypt: Cabinet Says Reopening Schools Worldwide Should Be Given Priority

27 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) has said that COVID-19 pandemic affected educational process worldwide.

In a press release on Monday, the IDSC pointed out to an international report which recommended reopening schools and giving the educational process top priority to end dropouts.

The IDSC was commenting on a joint report issued in December by UNESCO, UNICEF and the World Bank on the status of education worldwide which affirmed that the education process was disrupted as a result of the pathogen and affected 1.6 billion students worldwide.

The pandemic brought education systems across the world to a halt, said Jaime Saavedra, World Bank Global Director for Education.

More than 20 months later, millions of children remain shut out of school, while others may never return, the international report added.

Furthermore, the report said that in low and middle-income countries, the share of children living in "learning poverty" could jump from 53 per cent to 70 per cent.

