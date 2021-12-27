Egyptian-Chinese Talks On Production of Green Transport Means

27 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi has discussed with Mohie Geyushi, the managing director of the Geyushi Automotive Industry and the Deputy CEO of China's Shandong group cooperation between the two sides in the field of producing green transport vehicles and gas cylinders.

The ministry said in a statement Monday that the meeting was attended by Chinese ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang and the leaderships of the ministry.

Minister Morsi asserted that the meeting is part of the political leadership's directives to replace fossil fuel with renewable clean energy and support the manufacture of vehicles locally.

He said his ministry works, in cooperation with the ministries of petroleum, local development and Geyushi company, to transform the operation of 2,262 buses in Cairo and Alexandria to run on natural gas instead of diesel.

The Chinese ambassador, for his part, hailed the capabilities of the Ministry of State for Military Production and Egypt's decisions to facilitate investment through issuing laws and legislation.

