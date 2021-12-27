Egypt: World Youth Forum 2022

Under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the fourth edition of the World Youth Forum (WYF) will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh during the period from 10 to 13 January 2022, under the motto "Arts and culture are part of development and a human right."

About the World Youth Forum (WYF)

The World Youth Forum is an annual global event held under the auspices of the President of the Republic, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

It is considered an interactive platform, established by a group of promising youth to convey a message of peace, prosperity and harmony to the world.

It engages youth from around the globe in an enriching set-up, allowing them to express their opinions and come up with recommendations and initiatives, in the presence of world leaders, prominent decision-makers, intellectuals, and influential figures.

The World Youth Forum was held in three editions. The United Nations Commission for Social Development has recognized the three previous editions of the World Youth Forum in Egypt as an international platform for discussing contemporary youth issues and their role in achieving the 2030 sustainable development agenda.

The First Edition:

On 25 April 2017, a group of young Egyptians presented an initiative at the National Youth Conference in Ismailia to engage in dialogue with youth around the world. On 24 July 2017, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi officially responded at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina during the National Youth Conference in Alexandria, launching the First World Youth Forum (WYF), which was held in Sharm El-Sheikh during the period from 4-10 November 2017, where more than 3,000 young people from 113 countries, with a total of 222 speakers from 64 countries with expertise in various fields, gathered in 46 sessions and more than 70 hours of work. The forum discussed global issues and topics that concerned different youth groups around the world. In addition, the forum witnessed a simulation of the UN Security Council through WYF-MUN.

The Second Edition:

The second edition of the World Youth Forum was held in Sharm El Sheikh during the period from 3 to 6 November 2018, where over 5000 young people from different nationalities came to engage and participate. In its second edition, the World Youth Forum continued stressing on its role being a platform for youth to voice their opinions about global challenges that face our world today from a youth perspective. World Youth Forum 2018 presented numerous opportunities for youth to participate through panels, roundtables, and workshops.

The Third Edition:

The third edition of the World Youth Forum was held in Sharm El Sheikh during the period from 14 to 17 December 2019, with the participation of more than 7,000 young people from 197 countries. In its third edition, the World Youth Forum discussed a number of key topics, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution, food security, the Union for the Mediterranean and environmental challenges. Moreover, topics like artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, women's empowerment, and the arts and cinema were also on the forum's agenda.

WYF Tracks

The World Youth Forum opens discussion into three tracks: Peace, Development and Creativity, under which different themes and topics of interest to international youth are discussed, creating a platform to express views, present ideas and share experiences throughout its sessions.

WYF 2022 Agenda

The fourth edition of the World Youth Forum (WYF comes after the postponement of the 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic. The forum announced its agenda for events and activities of its fourth edition, including the Start-up Vein, WYF Labs, and World Youth Theatre.

Startup Vein is an entrepreneurship district where entrepreneurs can share their experiences, the challenges they faced, and their successes with youths.

The fourth edition's Startup Vein focuses on the role of start-up companies and small- and medium-sized industries in the face of the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability to turn this challenge into investment opportunities.

The WYF Labs, which were founded upon a recommendation given during the 2018 edition, will provide workshops and sessions to youths from around the world who want to become entrepreneurs and already have an idea for a start-up they want to create.

Attendees will learn how to turn a business idea into a start-up and understand the skills needed to be an entrepreneur in a post-COVID world, according to the WYF website.

WYF Labs provide opportunities for young entrepreneurs to connect with youths and learn about investors, incubators, and more. Through a number of workshops, dialogues, and mentorships, WYF Labs are able to provide a chance for young entrepreneurs to show their potential.

The World Youth Theatre will also be held for the third time under the motto 'Arts and culture are part of development and a human right", taking into consideration all the necessary precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

The WYF's theatre is a youth-to-youth hub that gathers promising artists from all over the world to play their outstanding talents and express their cultures through a wide range of art-related activities, including music, acting, stand-up comedy, painting, dancing, and much more.

A number of artists from the villages of the 'Decent Life Initiative' will also be participating in the World Youth Theatre.

The fourth edition of the forum will also include the 'Freedom.e', which is a technology-oriented event that gathers all young tech-enthusiasts to present a number of applications and solutions for issues discussed in the forum, all of this in a digitized environment.

'Enjoy, Explore, and Experience' are the keywords that define activities taking place in the Freedom.e, where borderless innovation took centre stage, bringing people and nations together through one common language, technology.

The forum will also include the 'Inspire.d' event, which is a platform for everyone to share their inspirational stories of achievement, hope, dreams, survival, and even failure.

The Inspire.d event, which will be introduced for the second time during the forum, will welcome significant storytellers on stage to open up their minds, absorb, inspire, and share their own stories.

WYF 2022 Themes

The main themes of the fourth edition of the forum are post-COVID impacts, climate change, social security, human rights, entrepreneurship, technology, 5G networks, digital transformation, distance learning, the environment, and the future of energy, according to the official website of the WYF.