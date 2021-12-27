Nigeria: NBTE Approves HND Programmes for Federal Poly in Ondo

27 December 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has given approval to Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State to begin six Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes with effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.

The approval was contained in a letter written by NBTE to the rector of the school with reference number TEB/PRO/FP.26/Vol.1/142 dated 23rd December, 2021.

It said the approval was the outcome of the resource visitation carried out by the board to the institution from 15th to 18th November, 2021.

The approved HND programmes are Computer Engineering Technology; Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology (Electrical/Telecommunications Option); Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology (Power/Machines Option); Computer Science; Statistics and Accountancy.

In a statement signed by the institution's head of information, protocol and passages, Mr Sanmi Enigbokan, he said the admission of prospective students into the programmes will commence from the 2021/2022 academic session after which the approved programmes will be due for full accreditation when the first set of students are in their fourth semester of studies.

The rector, Prof Emmanuel Fasakin, expressed profound appreciation to the NBTE for the approval.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X